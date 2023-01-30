Sarasota judges presiding at annual vow renewal on Valentine’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Say “I Do” Again vow renewal ceremony returns to Nokomis and Siesta Key beaches on Valentine’s Day.

Hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for more than 35 years, the sunset ceremony includes light refreshments, music and photo opportunities. Registered couples will also receive a flower and renewal certificate.

Couples can register for a nondenominational vow renewal, officiated by Judge Stephen Walker at Siesta Beach and Judge Maria Ruhl at Nokomis Beach.

“Our renowned beaches are the best places to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day. The beautiful sunset, atmosphere and being surrounded by hundreds of couples make Say ‘I Do’ Again so special,” said PRNR Program Coordinator Catherine Wunderlich.

Couples must pre-register with $15 online or by phone at 941-861-7275 by Feb. 7.

The day of on-site registration opens Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m. with the ceremony beginning promptly at 6 p.m. The cost is $25 per couple and credit card accepted only.

Siesta Beach is located at 948 Beach Road on Siesta Key; Nokomis Beach is located at 100 Casey Key Road, Nokomis.

Additional information is available by calling 311.

Manatee County residents can tie the knot en masse Feb. 14 at a similar event.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.