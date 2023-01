SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say Mayara Simone Tonini Muller, 35, is missing. Muller was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Cocoanut Ave., at 5am Sunday.

Police say she may be driving a 2019 red Honda SUV, FL tag MAYALUZ.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Sarasota County Police at 941-263-6773

