Missing Endangered Adult

Missing man last seen on Saturday
Missing man last seen on Saturday(Manatee County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported Christopher Rush, 36, missing after making comments about wanting to hurt himself.

Rush was last seen driving his 2004 gold Ford Explorer, with FL license plate 63D-GSL, at around 7:00 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of US 41 N, Palmetto. He is 5′9, 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

