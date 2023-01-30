Missing Endangered Adult

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported Christopher Rush, 36, missing after making comments about wanting to hurt himself.

Rush was last seen driving his 2004 gold Ford Explorer, with FL license plate 63D-GSL, at around 7:00 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of US 41 N, Palmetto. He is 5′9, 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

