Luke Bryan announces 2023 tour
(Gray News) – Luke Bryan announced a new tour Monday that will be stopping in 36 cities this year.
Tickets for Bryan’s “Country On Tour” go on sale on Friday. Members of Bryan’s “Nut House” fan club will have early access to tickets on Tuesday.
Rotating opening acts include Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Tyler Braden, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters and DJ Rock.
The following dates are included in the tour:
- 06/15/2023 - Syracuse, New York
- 06/16/2023 - Darien Center, New York
- 06/17/2023 - Toronto, Ontario
- 06/23/2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 06/24/2023 - Holmdel, New Jersey
- 07/06/2023 - Wantagh, New York
- 07/07/2023 - Columbia, Maryland
- 07/13/2023 - Hershey, Pennsylvania
- 07/20/2023 - Portland, Oregon
- 07/21/2023 - Wheatland, California
- 07/22/2023 - Mountain View, California
- 07/27/2023 - Lubbock, Texas
- 07/28/2023 - Albuquerque, New Mexico
- 07/29/2023 - Denver, Colorado
- 08/04/2023 - Salt Lake City, Utah
- 08/05/2023 - Boise, Idaho
- 08/10/2023 - Rogers, Arkansas
- 08/12/2023 - Nashville, Tennessee
- 08/13/2023 - Brandon, Mississippi
- 08/17/2023 - Cincinnati, Ohio
- 08/18/2023 - Indianapolis, Indiana
- 08/19/2023 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- 08/25/2023 - Evansville, Indiana
- 08/26/2023 - St. Louis, Missouri
- 08/28/2023 - Dallas, Texas
- 09/29/2023 - Ft Worth, Texas
- 09/30/2023 - Tulsa, Oklahoma
- 10/05/2023 - Orlando, Florida
- 10/06/2023 - Savannah, Georgia
- 10/07/2023 - Charlotte, North Carolina
- 10/12/2023 - Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- 10/13/2023 - Green Bay, Wisconsin
- 10/14/2023 - St. Paul, Minnesota
- 10/26/2023 - Raleigh, North Carolina
- 10/27/2023 - Charlottesville, Virginia
- 10/28/2023 - Charleston, South Carolina
