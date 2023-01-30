Jazz Club of Sarasota competition has two winners

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Jazz Club of Sarasota hosted a competition inviting high school bands from Sarasota, Manatee, and Charlotte counties. Six bands competed to earn prizes of $1,000 for third place, $2,000 for second place, and $3,000 for third place.

“It’s an opportunity to be on stage, play before an audience that consists of parents and other students but also members of the jazz club, and the general community is invited to come here. So, they like the fact they get to hear some of the other jazz bands from different schools perform and they get to see each other, there’s a social element,” said George McLain, Jazz Club of Sarasota Vice President.

Venice High School and Braden River High School both received the same top score. Judges took the first and second-place winnings, combined them together, and split the $5,000 evenly between the two winning schools.

Braden River Band Director Cliff Dawson said he spent time teaching his students that jazz is more than just music.

“We work really hard on trying to make sure that we know what is jazz. So, I spend a considerable amount of time making sure the kids get a wide range of music to play so that they can really enjoy hearing it, feeling it, and seeing what jazz has to offer because it’s not just swing music its a lot of stuff,” said Dawson.

The competition is judged by a panel of three experts. The judges gave special recognition to Braden River pianist Adrian Fox for his solo.

“We’ve been practicing our pieces for a long time and this is the first time we’ve performed them. I had a piano solo and I’ve been practicing a lot for that and it was fun playing it in front of the audience. Usually, judges focus on the band as a bigger picture so to get specifically called out for something is really nice,” stated Fox.

The Jazz Club of Sarasota has a jazz festival planned for March 13th that will run through March 18th. The students performing in the competition as well as college performers will receive a $15 discount on ticket prices.

