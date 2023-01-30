I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County.

At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system.

The spending, which must be approved by the Florida Legislature, includes $192 million to rebuild the interchange at I-75 and Fruitville Road.

This project includes reconstruction of the interchange from the existing partial cloverleaf configuration to a diverging diamond, similar to University Parkway.

The project will also widen about two miles of I-75, from Palmer Boulevard to north of Fruitville Road through reconstruction of the existing six-lane highway and the addition of auxiliary lanes, and will replace the existing bridges over Fruitville Road.

The project will also include widening of about 1.6 miles of Fruitville Road from Honore Avenue to east of Coburn Road.

“This proposal will break through bureaucracy that often slows down infrastructure projects and allow FDOT to target projects that will ease congestion across the state,” DeSantis said. “Expediting these projects will bring them to completion more than a decade ahead of schedule.”

The statewide proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion.

FDOT will continue working on projects currently planned in the existing FDOT Five-Year Work Program in addition to projects included in the Moving Florida Forward package.

For additional project details, please visit https://www. swflroads.com/project/420613-2.

