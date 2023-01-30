Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

I-75 interchange improvements at Fruitville on list to be fast-tracked

Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years,...
Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including this interchange in Sarasota County.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed fast-tracking 20 highway projects over the next four years, including one in Sarasota County.

At a news conference in Auburndale Monday, DeSantis said the plan will combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system.

The spending, which must be approved by the Florida Legislature, includes $192 million to rebuild the interchange at I-75 and Fruitville Road.

This project includes reconstruction of the interchange from the existing partial cloverleaf configuration to a diverging diamond, similar to University Parkway.

The project will also widen about two miles of I-75, from Palmer Boulevard to north of Fruitville Road through reconstruction of the existing six-lane highway and the addition of auxiliary lanes, and will replace the existing bridges over Fruitville Road.

The project will also include widening of about 1.6 miles of Fruitville Road from Honore Avenue to east of Coburn Road.

“This proposal will break through bureaucracy that often slows down infrastructure projects and allow FDOT to target projects that will ease congestion across the state,” DeSantis said. “Expediting these projects will bring them to completion more than a decade ahead of schedule.”

The statewide proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion.

FDOT will continue working on projects currently planned in the existing FDOT Five-Year Work Program in addition to projects included in the Moving Florida Forward package.

For additional project details, please visit https://www. swflroads.com/project/420613-2.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine arrests mad in an Unlicensed Contractor Sting
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
The Manatee County School District instructed teachers to cover their bookshelves until their...
Manatee County teachers cover up books in fear of prosecution
missing Sarasota woman
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
A fire truck at the location.
Storage unit fire in Bradenton

Latest News

Sarasota Police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville Road that...
Two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville reported within minutes
A 59-year-old Bradenton man has died after he was hit by a van while riding a bicycle on Cortez...
Bicyclist dies after being hit on Cortez Road
Sunset
A warm end to January
thumbnail
Futurecast