Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Hearse carrying body for donations teeters over 100-foot embankment

Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the...
Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the embankment.(Summit Fire & EMS Battalion Chief Kevin Skaer)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (Gray News) – A hearse carrying a body for medical donation was left teetering over a 100-foot-high embankment in Colorado, leaving first responders in a sticky situation.

According to Summit Fire & EMS, the hearse was traveling on Interstate 70 at 3 a.m. Friday in Silverthorne, close to Breckenridge.

Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the embankment.

First responders said the driver declined medical attention.

It’s unclear how first responders were able to pull the hearse and body to safety, but they praised the person’s decision to be a medical donor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine arrests mad in an Unlicensed Contractor Sting
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting
missing Sarasota woman
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
Sarasota Police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville Road that...
Two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville reported within minutes
The Manatee County School District instructed teachers to cover their bookshelves until their...
Manatee County teachers cover up books in fear of prosecution

Latest News

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will
The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would formally...
President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: Sixth Memphis officer disciplined in Nichols beating, death
Since Kelly was indicted in Cook County in 2019, federal juries in Chicago and New York have...
Chicago prosecutor dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges
Rep. Gallego’s Senate bid leaves Democrats with multiple questions about who to support and at what