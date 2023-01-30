Bradenton’s biggest drag race event back in 2023

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -U.S. Street Nationals at the Bradenton Motorsports Park is back after the event was canceled last year due to freezing temperatures.

People came from all over, even internationally, to participate in the event on Sunday.

“Yeah it was a bummer,” said Sarasota racer Chris Guela who showed up to the canceled event in 2022. “We were all ready to go. People from all over the country—they spend some money to get here. This is kind of like a vacation for them. They bring their families and kids.”

Guela is a firefighter by profession, but his passion is racing.

“I’ll tell you, it feels good. If you got aches or pains on your mind—it all goes away,” he said.

Randy Holbrook is another local race connoisseur from Palmetto. It’s a sport that has brought him and his family together throughout the years. He added the U.S. Street Nationals racing event is one local fanatics know better than to miss.

“This is one of the biggest races of the year here at this location here so they come from all over the United States and Canada,” said Holbrook.

The winner was competing for a $32,000 prize.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.