Bicyclist dies after being hit on Cortez Road

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 59-year-old Bradenton man has died after he was hit by a van while riding a bicycle on Cortez Road Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A van driven by a 53-year-old man from Missouri was traveling east on State Road 684 (Cortez Road), west of 20th Street West, shortly before 9 p.m.

The bicyclist was heading south, attempting to cross Cortez Road when he was hit by the van, troopers said. The bicyclist was taken to Blake Medical Center where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.