Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Bicyclist dies after being hit on Cortez Road

A 59-year-old Bradenton man has died after he was hit by a van while riding a bicycle on Cortez...
A 59-year-old Bradenton man has died after he was hit by a van while riding a bicycle on Cortez Road Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 59-year-old Bradenton man has died after he was hit by a van while riding a bicycle on Cortez Road Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A van driven by a 53-year-old man from Missouri was traveling east on State Road 684 (Cortez Road), west of 20th Street West, shortly before 9 p.m.

The bicyclist was heading south, attempting to cross Cortez Road when he was hit by the van, troopers said. The bicyclist was taken to Blake Medical Center where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine arrests mad in an Unlicensed Contractor Sting
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
The Manatee County School District instructed teachers to cover their bookshelves until their...
Manatee County teachers cover up books in fear of prosecution
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies

Latest News

Sunset
A warm end to January
thumbnail
Futurecast
ABC7 News at 11pm - January 29, 2023
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - January 29, 2023