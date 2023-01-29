Warm air is Back, Baby!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warmer air returns to Florida while a big deep freeze hits the northern United States! A little more humidity comes back with dew points back to the 60s. Sunday will still bring steady winds, gusting over 20 mph. Winds are back to average for the work week. We are tracking a cold front pushing into Florida Friday with a chance of scattered showers or a thunderstorm.

Good news on Red Tide - Saturday most of our beaches reported no respiratory irritation. Concentrations of the algae are low to very low along our coasts. Higher concentraions are still reported to the south, near Charlotte Harbor and Ft. Myers.

Red tide (Station)

