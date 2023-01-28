Warmer Air Returns!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After two cold days and a chilly start Saturday, warmer air is coming back to the Suncoast! Temps head back to average, low 70s, for Saturday, then back up near 80° Sunday and most of the coming week. We’re tracking a cold front that could bring a few showers Friday and slightly cooler temps again. Winds are strong for the weekend, but get lighter during the workweek.

Red tide levels are low for most of the Suncoast with only a Slight respiratory irritation reported at a few beaches. Higher concentrations are still being reported farther south around Charlotte Harbor.

