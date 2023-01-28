Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Warmer Air Returns!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After two cold days and a chilly start Saturday, warmer air is coming back to the Suncoast! Temps head back to average, low 70s, for Saturday, then back up near 80° Sunday and most of the coming week. We’re tracking a cold front that could bring a few showers Friday and slightly cooler temps again. Winds are strong for the weekend, but get lighter during the workweek.

Red tide levels are low for most of the Suncoast with only a Slight respiratory irritation reported at a few beaches. Higher concentrations are still being reported farther south around Charlotte Harbor.

Red tide
Red tide(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: All northbound lanes blocked on I-75 at Exit 204
First Alert Traffic: All lanes re-opened on I-75 northbound near Clark Road
Nine arrests mad in an Unlicensed Contractor Sting
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting
Suncoast local David Ousley finds a massive six-inch shark tooth on a weekly dive in Venice.
City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival
A viral image is warming hearts -- showing a flight attendant comforting a passenger with a...
Delta flight attendant comforting woman afraid to fly goes viral
Hannah Smith
Bradenton PD: Missing runaway teen found safe

Latest News

thumbnail
Futurecast
Turning warmer by afternoon
Chilly start to the weekend
Manatee County Books
Manatee School Board to vote on vetting procedure
Steven Bertolino
Summons issued for Laundries’ former lawyer