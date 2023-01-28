Sarasota County Hosts ‘Fire Fest’

SARASOTA COUNTY (WWSB) - Sarasota County hosted ‘Fire Fest’ on Saturday to educate and inform the community about the benefits of prescribed fire to the ecosystem.

Staff from Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Emergency Services departments demonstrated how the county manages wildfire and explained how scheduled prescribed burns provide benefits to native habitats and wildlife.

The free event was held at T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Venice, and also featured local exhibitors, light refreshments and games for children.

