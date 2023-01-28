Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Hosts ‘Fire Fest’

Sarasota County demonstrates prescribed burn--firefighters set fire to brush
Sarasota County demonstrates prescribed burn(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY (WWSB) - Sarasota County hosted ‘Fire Fest’ on Saturday to educate and inform the community about the benefits of prescribed fire to the ecosystem.

Staff from Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Emergency Services departments demonstrated how the county manages wildfire and explained how scheduled prescribed burns provide benefits to native habitats and wildlife.

The free event was held at T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Venice, and also featured local exhibitors, light refreshments and games for children.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Chilly start to the weekend