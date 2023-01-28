Manatee School Board to vote on vetting procedure

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School Board hosted a workshop on Friday addressing the vetting of books in schools. Board members were given the opportunity to ask questions and get answers from the Executive Director of Curriculum, Dr. Laurie Breslin.

The procedure comes from House Bill 1467 which Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law last year. With that, teachers and staff were told to remove, or cover, all classroom library books until the books could be reviewed.

“We’re needing to make sure we’re communicating with parents. This is all about letting parents know what materials their students and their children have access to,” said Dr. Breslin.

During the workshop, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders issued an apology over the memo regarding the covering and removal of books that sent the fear of felony prosecution across teachers.

“I think it was terminology, we didn’t specify it correctly and I am the person that made that statement so I do apologize,” stated Saunders.

All of the school libraries have been vetted it’s teachers’ personal books that are still going through the process.

“That students can take at will either in class or to take home. There has never been a formal process for that those are the books that, until it’s been vetted and authorized that those books are appropriate, they cannot be accessible to children,” explained Saunders.

Manatee County resident Tamara Solum has friends who are teachers in the county. She explained it’s a scary situation not only for the teachers but the students.

“The students are getting confused messages. You can read some things and not other things right and that might be a bad book. We never got messages like that when we were little. Don’t read that it could be bad. You know we want kids to read and flourish, we don’t want them to think that certain things are censored or horrible,” said Solum.

The board will vote on the final procedure on Feb. 14th at the School Board Chambers in Bradenton.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.