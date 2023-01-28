Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Manatee School Board to vote on vetting procedure

Manatee County Books
Manatee County Books(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School Board hosted a workshop on Friday addressing the vetting of books in schools. Board members were given the opportunity to ask questions and get answers from the Executive Director of Curriculum, Dr. Laurie Breslin.

The procedure comes from House Bill 1467 which Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law last year. With that, teachers and staff were told to remove, or cover, all classroom library books until the books could be reviewed.

“We’re needing to make sure we’re communicating with parents. This is all about letting parents know what materials their students and their children have access to,” said Dr. Breslin.

During the workshop, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders issued an apology over the memo regarding the covering and removal of books that sent the fear of felony prosecution across teachers.

“I think it was terminology, we didn’t specify it correctly and I am the person that made that statement so I do apologize,” stated Saunders.

All of the school libraries have been vetted it’s teachers’ personal books that are still going through the process.

“That students can take at will either in class or to take home. There has never been a formal process for that those are the books that, until it’s been vetted and authorized that those books are appropriate, they cannot be accessible to children,” explained Saunders.

Manatee County resident Tamara Solum has friends who are teachers in the county. She explained it’s a scary situation not only for the teachers but the students.

“The students are getting confused messages. You can read some things and not other things right and that might be a bad book. We never got messages like that when we were little. Don’t read that it could be bad. You know we want kids to read and flourish, we don’t want them to think that certain things are censored or horrible,” said Solum.

The board will vote on the final procedure on Feb. 14th at the School Board Chambers in Bradenton.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: All northbound lanes blocked on I-75 at Exit 204
First Alert Traffic: All lanes re-opened on I-75 northbound near Clark Road
Suncoast local David Ousley finds a massive six-inch shark tooth on a weekly dive in Venice.
City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival
First Alert Traffic: Two northbound lanes blocked off on I-75 at Laurel East
First Alert Traffic: All lanes have re-opened on I-75 at Laurel East
Hannah Smith
Bradenton PD: Missing runaway teen found safe
WWSB Generic Stock 6
FHP investigating fatal crash in Sarasota

Latest News

Steven Bertolino
Summons issued for Laundries’ former lawyer
City of Tampa releases Gasparilla parade parking info
Nine arrests mad in an Unlicensed Contractor Sting
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting
Winston Morgan
Sarasota man accused of possessing child porn