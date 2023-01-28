Chilly start to the weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a cold couple of nights look for the winds of change to begin Saturday afternoon. Temperatures were only in the mid 60s on Friday several degrees below the average of 73 degrees. Winds will turn to the east at 10-15 mph by Saturday afternoon which will warm things up into the low 70s near the coast and in the mid 70s elsewhere. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday.

Saturday evening will be warmer as well with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s by 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly fair overnight on Saturday with lows much warmer to start the day on Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday morning will be in the low 60s and warm to the upper 70s to low 80s by early afternoon. Should be a really nice day with mostly sunny skies throughout much of the day with winds out of the SE at 10-15 mph.

Next weather maker will be next weekend (WWSB)

Monday through Wednesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the low 60s each morning. No chance for rain as high pressure stays in control over Florida.

Long range forecast models are showing an area of low pressure developing over the east Gulf of Mexico next Friday which could bring some clouds and rain for next weekend.

