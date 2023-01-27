Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Slow warm-up starts today

A wind shift will bring more comfortable highs.
A wind shift will bring more comfortable highs.(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a very chilly start to the day, thanks to the cold front that moved past yesterday. Temperatures across the area dipped into the 40s.

A breezy north wind brought cold and dry air to the Suncoast and, when combined with the elevated wind speeds, made it feel even cooler than it was. We will start to warm things up a bit today but it will be a slow process. Expect the breezy conditions to continue and the high this afternoon to only be a few degrees warmer.

However, an important change to our pattern will begin today that will make the transition to warmer weather accelerate tomorrow. We will see the winds turning more easterly today and eventually due east over the weekend. This will cut off the drainage of cold air and allow the temperature of the ground-level atmosphere to modify in the days to come.

By Sunday, the winds will shift to the southeast and quickly replace the cool air with a warmer wind flow. Afternoon high temperatures will climb to the near 80-degree range. Moisture will slowly increase as well and this will keep nighttime lows warmer.

There may be a slight chance for a light shower early next week as a system moves through the deep south. However, computer models show the heaviest and strongest storms are well to the north of us and therefore the system should have a limited impact.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: All northbound lanes blocked on I-75 at Exit 204
First Alert Traffic: All lanes re-opened on I-75 northbound near Clark Road
Suncoast local David Ousley finds a massive six-inch shark tooth on a weekly dive in Venice.
City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival
First Alert Traffic: Two northbound lanes blocked off on I-75 at Laurel East
First Alert Traffic: All lanes have re-opened on I-75 at Laurel East
WWSB Generic Stock 6
FHP investigating fatal crash in Sarasota
Hannah Smith
Bradenton Police looking for missing runaway teen

Latest News

Storm debris cleanup finishing up in Charlotte County.
Debris cleanup from Hurricane Ian wrapping up soon in Charlotte County
The Manatee County School District instructed teachers to cover their bookshelves until their...
Manatee County teachers cover up books in fear of prosecution
Cold front passage stirs up seas on Friday near Nokomis beach in Sarasota Florida
Sunshine but still cool for Friday
US 41 and Gulfstream roundabout construction project in Sarasota.
First Alert Traffic: Rolling lane closures at US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout