Sarasota man accused of possessing child porn

Winston Morgan
Winston Morgan(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 20-year-old Sarasota man has been arrested and charged with possession and transmission of child pornography, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Winston Morgan Jan. 25 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an IP address that had uploaded suspected child pornography through Snapchat. The information received also uncovered other uploads and transmission of illicit content sent to additional IP addresses.

After analysis of data provided by Snapchat and Google, detectives identified and located Morgan and interviewed him. Morgan allegedly told detectives he had approximately 75 images of child pornography on his cell phone.

The sheriff’s office is still processing the phone to see if any illegal images or evidence are present.

Winston is facing 41 felony counts of possession and transmission of child pornography and is in custody at the Sarasota County Jail.

