Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Manatee County teachers cover up books in fear of prosecution

The Manatee County School District instructed teachers to cover their bookshelves until their...
The Manatee County School District instructed teachers to cover their bookshelves until their books were verified to fit the new guidelines of HB 1467.(Anonymous)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School Board is preparing for a workshop that carries a lot of weight on Friday. The representatives will be given a full breakdown of the state’s criteria for approved books in their schools.

Teachers and staff received a message from district officials last week which instructed them to remove or cover all classroom libraries until the books could be reviewed. In order to avoid felony prosecution for potentially possessing a book that might not meet those guidelines, teachers covered their bookshelves.

The President of the Manatee Education Association Pat Barber said she feels this new law is disrespectful to educators.

“The training and education that teachers receive—the credibility of that has been diminished over, and over, and over again. Teachers are trained to know what’s developmentally appropriate for their students. They select books based on the training that they get. So, this is another layer where the teacher’s professionalism is being questioned,” said Barber.

Ashley Daymon is a former teacher and current mother to two Manatee County students. She said the state is risking losing a lot of teachers by implementing these new laws.

“The third-degree felony would be the icing on the cake. If you were on the fence about staying or not staying, that would be it. Every single one of them have said this year is the hardest they’ve done in their careers and most of them are 20 to 25+ year teachers,” said Daymon.

Jessica Thomason has two students who are in the Sarasota County School District. She believes there are rare occasions where an inappropriate book is found in a school library, but not enough to implement statewide regulations.

“I’m sure you could dig around and find some weird example of something. But, by and large, I have never seen anything that is even remotely controversial,” said Thomason.

Thomason said seeing the photos of teachers in Manatee County covering up their bookshelves has been upsetting.

“I think it’s made everybody a little bit on edge. I’m sure the district is trying to be overly cautious to protect their teachers. There’s always going to be something that slips through the cracks. It’s just impossible to vet that,” she said.

The Manatee County School Board workshop is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m. at their headquarters in Bradenton.

The public is welcome to attend.

For the workshop’s agenda packet and book guidelines click here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: All northbound lanes blocked on I-75 at Exit 204
First Alert Traffic: All lanes re-opened on I-75 northbound near Clark Road
WWSB Generic Stock 6
FHP investigating fatal crash in Sarasota
One driver is dead and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Palmetto Tuesday...
Driver killed in head-on crash in Palmetto
Suncoast local David Ousley finds a massive six-inch shark tooth on a weekly dive in Venice.
City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival
Left- Big Olaf Right - Mary Billman
Settlement reached in lawsuit against Big Olaf Creamery

Latest News

Cold front passage stirs up seas on Friday near Nokomis beach in Sarasota Florida
Sunshine but still cool for Friday
US 41 and Gulfstream roundabout construction project in Sarasota.
First Alert Traffic: Rolling lane closures at US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout
Hannah Smith
Bradenton Police looking for missing runaway teen
Ex-Florida police officers accused of beating homeless man