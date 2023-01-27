Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting

Nine arrests mad in an Unlicensed Contractor Sting
Nine arrests mad in an Unlicensed Contractor Sting(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff in cooperation with The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, and The Department of Business and Professional Regulation conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/ Unlicensed Contractor operation.

The operation began on Jan. 24 and concluded on Jan. 25. Investigators were sent in to address unlicensed contractors who are working without the required contractor license and engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation insurance exemptions.

In total, 7 offenders were arrested and 2 direct files for Failure to Obtain Workers Compensation Coverage and Unlicensed contracting.

  • Phillip Lee Hazlett, 74, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Plumbing
  • Bryan Edward Koch, 57, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage
  • Michael Kochman, 61, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Plumbing / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Electrical
  • Carlos Alberto Blanco Graterol, 42, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage
  • Musa Kedar Ortiz, 41, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Plumbing / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Electrical
  • Oscar Francisco Solis, 50, Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Plumbing
  • John Wesley Wilcox III, 27, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Plumbing
  • Jeffrey Michael Stumpo, 45, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Plumbing / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Electrical
  • Rafael Marinho Amaral, 36, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Plumbing / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Electrical

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: All northbound lanes blocked on I-75 at Exit 204
First Alert Traffic: All lanes re-opened on I-75 northbound near Clark Road
Suncoast local David Ousley finds a massive six-inch shark tooth on a weekly dive in Venice.
City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival
First Alert Traffic: Two northbound lanes blocked off on I-75 at Laurel East
First Alert Traffic: All lanes have re-opened on I-75 at Laurel East
Hannah Smith
Bradenton PD: Missing runaway teen found safe
WWSB Generic Stock 6
FHP investigating fatal crash in Sarasota

Latest News

Winston Morgan
Sarasota man accused of possessing child porn
Sarasota County's Fire Fest returns Saturday, Jan. 28 to educate the community about the...
Fire Fest set for Saturday at Carlton Reserve
FEMA logo
FEMA extends deadline for multifamily lease and repair
Hannah Smith
Bradenton PD: Missing runaway teen found safe