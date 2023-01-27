Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff in cooperation with The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, and The Department of Business and Professional Regulation conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/ Unlicensed Contractor operation.

The operation began on Jan. 24 and concluded on Jan. 25. Investigators were sent in to address unlicensed contractors who are working without the required contractor license and engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation insurance exemptions.

In total, 7 offenders were arrested and 2 direct files for Failure to Obtain Workers Compensation Coverage and Unlicensed contracting.

Phillip Lee Hazlett, 74, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Plumbing

Bryan Edward Koch, 57, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage

Michael Kochman, 61, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Plumbing / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Electrical

Carlos Alberto Blanco Graterol, 42, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage

Musa Kedar Ortiz, 41, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Plumbing / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Electrical

Oscar Francisco Solis, 50, Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Plumbing

John Wesley Wilcox III, 27, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Plumbing

Jeffrey Michael Stumpo, 45, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Plumbing / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Electrical

Rafael Marinho Amaral, 36, Fail to secure workers comp insurance coverage / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Plumbing / Engage in contractor business w/o certification-Electrical

