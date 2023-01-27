Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A pop-up urinal crushed a man to death in London’s theater district Friday, police said.

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.

The Metropolitan Police force said the man “is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal.” The force said that “despite the efforts of emergency services,” he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

The retractable urinals are dotted throughout London’s entertainment districts, stored below ground during the day and raised at night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: All northbound lanes blocked on I-75 at Exit 204
First Alert Traffic: All lanes re-opened on I-75 northbound near Clark Road
Suncoast local David Ousley finds a massive six-inch shark tooth on a weekly dive in Venice.
City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival
First Alert Traffic: Two northbound lanes blocked off on I-75 at Laurel East
First Alert Traffic: All lanes have re-opened on I-75 at Laurel East
Hannah Smith
Bradenton Police looking for missing runaway teen
WWSB Generic Stock 6
FHP investigating fatal crash in Sarasota

Latest News

Hannah Smith
Bradenton PD: Missing runaway teen found safe
Attorney Ben Crump reacts to indictment of five officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death
People visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in...
Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace again shattered by war
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC
The U.S. debt ceiling deadline kicks off a major political debate - with real economic...
Lots of sound and fury on US debt, but not a crisis — yet