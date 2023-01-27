Fire Fest set for Saturday at Carlton Reserve

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Fire Fest returns Saturday, Jan. 28 to educate the community about the importance of prescribed burns to the ecosystem.

Throughout the event at Carlton Reserve, staff from Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Emergency Services departments will demonstrate why the county schedules prescribed burns, the benefits of fire to native habitats and wildlife and how the county manages wildfire.

Sarasota County continues its commitment of environmental stewardship by sharing the value of prescribed burns in protecting public lands and surrounding areas through Fire Fest.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1800 Mabry Carlton Parkway, Venice, and will also feature local exhibitors, games for children and light refreshments.

