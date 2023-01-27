Advertise With Us
FEMA extends deadline for multifamily lease and repair

FEMA logo
FEMA logo(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA announced that it will extend the deadline for property owners to submit responses to FEMA’s Request for Information regarding the Multifamily Lease and Repair program.

Responses and comments are due as soon as possible but no later than 5 p.m., Feb. 9, 2023.

The organization is seeking multi-family rental properties (two or more units) in the counties of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia, or multi-family rental properties that are located in counties within 30 to 60 minute commutes from communities affected by Ian.

FEMA is seeking owners of rental properties that could be potentially repaired to local, state, and federal codes/standards and offered as temporary housing for FEMA applicants in a timely manner, for up to 18-months from the date of declaration, unless extended. The site must be repairable within a four-month period and cannot be located in a floodway. Within this program, there is no rental cost for the eligible applicant.

For more information visit: SAM.gov

