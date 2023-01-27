Ethics commission approves fine, censure for Manatee commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh will pay an $8,000 fine and receive a public censure for using her position to get a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic set up in a wealthy neighborhood in her district in 2021, at the height of the pandemic.

The Florida Commission on Ethics approved the settlement in the case Friday, in an 8-2 vote.

Baugh testified during the hearing, apologizing for her actions. “I made a mistake that I wholeheartedly understand,” she told commissioners. “I take responsibility for that.”

Questions about the location of the Feb. 17, 2021 pop-up clinic arose that day during a news conference by Gov. Ron DeSantis at the site. DeSantis was asked why wealthy neighborhoods like Lakewood Ranch were being given preference for vaccine distribution. DeSantis challenged that assertion, saying that vaccines weren’t decided by ZIP codes, rather they were targeted in areas of higher numbers of infected persons.

The settlement was reached in November. In the deal, Baugh admits “using or attempting to use her public position and/or resources to deviate from Manatee County’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution policy to serve specific individuals and ZIP codes at state-operated pop-up vaccination sites.”

A separate count in the allegation, that Baugh added her own name to the vaccination list, was dropped.

Ellenton attorney Jennifer Hamey filed the original complaint with the Ethics Commission, alleging Baugh of misusing her public position “by ignoring the county’s lottery system for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and instead unilaterally picking two ZIP codes in her district to receive 3,000 additional vaccines,” the complaint said.

During Friday’s hearing, Baugh’s attorney, James Moore, argued that Baugh did not benefit from the clinic; she did not receive a vaccine. Ethics commission member Wengay Newton said that didn’t matter.

Newton said Baugh, by bypassing the lottery and putting her name on the list, was improper. “That’s a benefit,” he said.

“This is a travesty ... deliberate and calculating,” Newtown said. “It’s a tragedy. Ray Charles can see what went on here. I will not be supporting this at all.”

Commissioner Don Gaetz said he was disturbed by media reports that showed Baugh seemingly dismissing the allegations against her. “It’s disconcerting,” he said. “The fact is, you put your name on the list and the only reason you didn’t get the shot was because of the public outcry. That’s unacceptable.” Gaetz said.

Ellenton attorney Jennifer Hamey filed the original complaint with the Ethics Commission, alleging Baugh of misusing her public position “by ignoring the county’s lottery system for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and instead unilaterally picking two ZIP codes in her district to receive 3,000 additional vaccines,” the complaint said.

Hamey had objected to the deal approved today, saying Baugh still shows no remorse for her actions. “Mrs. Baugh has had more than enogh time to relflect on her actions and is still not remorseful,” she wrote in a Jan. 9 letter to the ethics commission, after the settlement was announced. “In fact, Mrs. Baugh has become even more emboldened to act as if she did nothing wrong.”

After the 2021 incident, Michael Barfield, a paralegal, filed a complaint with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, alleging, “Between February 9, 2021, and February 15, 2021, Baugh ignored the Vaccine Standby Pool process and selected two zip codes within her own district, including friends and herself, that would receive the additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the pop-up site.”

The sheriff’s office’s investigation found nothing illegal had occurred. “While the practice of taking a course of action in return for favorable political consideration may present certain ethical issues, it does not, under these circumstances, warrant criminal indictment,” the investigation report said.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.