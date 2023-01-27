Advertise With Us
Driver encounters close call after falling lumber impales windshield

Police said a 4-foot-long piece of lumber then fell out of a dumpster truck, crashing into the...
Police said a 4-foot-long piece of lumber then fell out of a dumpster truck, crashing into the passenger side windshield of the truck.
By Maddi Hebebrand and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A driver was uninjured after a piece of lumber fell from a dumpster truck and crashed through the windshield of their pickup truck.

According to police, the white Chevrolet Silverado was in the left lane driving westbound on Interstate 90. The dumpster truck, owned by L&J Hauling, was also traveling westbound and was further ahead in the right lane.

Police said the driver of the pickup was fortunately unharmed after a piece of lumber impaled...
Police said the driver of the pickup was fortunately unharmed after a piece of lumber impaled the windshield. (Source: Avon Police)

Police said a 4-foot-long piece of lumber then fell out of the dumpster, impaling the passenger side windshield of the Silverado.

The driver of the dumpster truck was unaware of the incident at the time, according to police. Witnesses were able to follow him and get information from the driver when he was made aware of the falling debris.

WOIO has reached out to L&J Hauling for comment.

