Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

City of Tampa releases Gasparilla parade parking info

(Gasparilla Festival)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re heading to Tampa’s Gasparilla Parade and Festival this weekend, the city of Tampa has released important information about parking and the parade route. It’s the 106th Gasparilla festival and the pirates are taking over again!

Avoid the heaviest traffic by parking in Ybor and riding The TECO Line Streetcar System or the Hillsborough Transit Authority Bus Shuttle for FREE to Tampa’s Downtown for the invasion and parade. The Jose Gasparilla will set sail from Ballast Point at 11:30 a.m. and the parade will start at 2 p.m.

You can find more info online at https://www.tampa.gov/document/2023-hart-gasparilla-113106.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: All northbound lanes blocked on I-75 at Exit 204
First Alert Traffic: All lanes re-opened on I-75 northbound near Clark Road
Suncoast local David Ousley finds a massive six-inch shark tooth on a weekly dive in Venice.
City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival
First Alert Traffic: Two northbound lanes blocked off on I-75 at Laurel East
First Alert Traffic: All lanes have re-opened on I-75 at Laurel East
Hannah Smith
Bradenton PD: Missing runaway teen found safe
WWSB Generic Stock 6
FHP investigating fatal crash in Sarasota

Latest News

Nine arrests mad in an Unlicensed Contractor Sting
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting
Winston Morgan
Sarasota man accused of possessing child porn
Sarasota County's Fire Fest returns Saturday, Jan. 28 to educate the community about the...
Fire Fest set for Saturday at Carlton Reserve
FEMA logo
FEMA extends deadline for multifamily lease and repair