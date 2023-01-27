City of Tampa releases Gasparilla parade parking info

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re heading to Tampa’s Gasparilla Parade and Festival this weekend, the city of Tampa has released important information about parking and the parade route. It’s the 106th Gasparilla festival and the pirates are taking over again!

Avoid the heaviest traffic by parking in Ybor and riding The TECO Line Streetcar System or the Hillsborough Transit Authority Bus Shuttle for FREE to Tampa’s Downtown for the invasion and parade. The Jose Gasparilla will set sail from Ballast Point at 11:30 a.m. and the parade will start at 2 p.m.

You can find more info online at https://www.tampa.gov/document/2023-hart-gasparilla-113106.

