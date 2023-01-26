Two newly appointed New College Board of Trustees host meeting with faculty, students and parents

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There’s been a controversy brewing over the six newly appointed Board of Trustees at New College. Two of those new board members, appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis, speaking to a crowded auditorium on campus.

There’s hope dialogue can continue between faculty, students, parents and the new board of trustees. Eddie Speir and Chris Rufo hosted the informational Q & A.

“I definitely think we connected, I’m not sure everybody agrees,” said Speir. “We’ve got to walk this out, but we’ve got to walk it out together, know each other and know the people we are interacting with.”

These conservative appointments have stirred up a heated debate. Many people feel this new board will redirect this liberal arts college into something more conservative, and they fear there will be major change.

“I am afraid that what they are doing is taking a group of 700 plus students, they’re saying ok we can pick on them,” said Tracy Fero, a parent of a New College student. “This is a bullying move for political play, for DeSantis’ run to the White House.”

From the former president of New College to current students and everyone in between, this newly elected Board of Trustees has everyone talking.

“I hadn’t met any of the trustees, but they are known academically nationally,” said Dr. Donal O’Shea. “So I thought it was a real opportunity as well for New College.”

“I haven’t seen them long enough to see what they’re going to do to New College,” said Dylan Niner, a student at New College. “From what I had just seen and heard from inside, it seems like there is going to be a lot of growth for communication to happen.”

The State Senate still has to approve these six new appointees. That will happen in March. A protest is planned at the New College campus on Tuesday, January 31 at 1pm.

