Storms to move in later tonight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We continue to monitor a line of showers with a few thunderstorms which is moving to the SE at 15 mph. This line of showers will be moving into Manatee County after 10 p.m. and will continue to track to the SE and be in Sarasota County around 11 p.m. tonight.

Right now it looks like the severe weather will stay just to our north, however we will have to monitor this line as it moves over the unseasonably warm Gulf waters and moves into our area late tonight. There is a chance we could see one or two of the storms bring some locally heavy rain and some gusty winds up to 30-40 mph at times. The rain chance is at 80%.

Breezy and cool Thursday as northerly winds blow at 15-20 mph (WWSB)

Thursday morning expect to see partly cloudy skies clearing throughout the day on a north wind at 10-15 mph with some higher gusts at times. It will be noticeably cooler with temperatures holding in the low to mid 60s through the day.

Friday morning we start off chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and NE winds at 5-10 mph. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs warming into the upper 60s. That is a few degrees below the average.

It will be a little chilly to start Saturday with lows in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees which is fairly close to average but under mostly sunny skies temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s by 2 p.m.

Sunday looks beautiful with mostly sunny skies and lows in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s.

