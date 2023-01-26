Indiana man arrested in connection with multiple car burglaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Indiana man suspected of multiple vehicle burglaries in Manatee County has been arrested in Sarasota.

Michael Martin, 38, was taken into custody last night in the in 900 block of University Parkway following several days of investigation by MCSO detectives, Sarasota Police and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin was developed as the sole suspect in committing numerous burglaries on Jan. 21. Officials say he broke into unlocked vehicles in neighborhoods between Lockwood Ridge Road and Palm Aire Drive. Based on surveillance photos and other evidence, detectives determined Martin entered 11 unlocked vehicles in the early morning hours, removing cash, gift cards, a laptop and garage door openers. He is also suspected of using one of the garage door openers to enter a residence, where he stole a set of golf clubs.

Through a series of investigative leads, detectives positively identified Martin as the person responsible for the burglaries and learned that he was staying at different motel locations in the Sarasota area. Warrants were signed for his arrest and detectives made contact with Martin by telephone, encouraging him to meet with deputies for an interview, but he declined each time.

At around 10 pm last night, Sarasota Police Officers located Martin sitting inside his vehicle at Sleep Inn and arrested him on the burglary warrants and drug charges. A search of the vehicle revealed numerous computer tablets, cell phone chargers and other property believed to be stolen.

Martin is currently under investigation for burglaries within the city of Sarasota and Sarasota County also. MCSO detectives believe he is likely responsible for several other burglary cases in Manatee County.

