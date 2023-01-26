Advertise With Us
Girl Scout Cookies are back in the Suncoast

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s that time of year again!

Girl Scout Cookies are back and the Girl Scouts in the area are going to be venturing out to sell the coveted season treats. 3,600 cases of cookies were delivered to the Girl Scout Headquarters in Sarasota.

The girl scouts will be going door to door for sales, and also they will be in front of major retailers in town starting next Friday, Feb. 3rd. Boxes are $5. You can also order online.

