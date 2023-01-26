Girl Scout Cookies are back in the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s that time of year again!

Girl Scout Cookies are back and the Girl Scouts in the area are going to be venturing out to sell the coveted season treats. 3,600 cases of cookies were delivered to the Girl Scout Headquarters in Sarasota.

The girl scouts will be going door to door for sales, and also they will be in front of major retailers in town starting next Friday, Feb. 3rd. Boxes are $5. You can also order online.

