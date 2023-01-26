First Alert Traffic: Two northbound lanes blocked off on I-75 at Laurel East

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on I-75 northbound at mile marker 196 on Laurel Road East in Venice.

We’re unsure about what time this crash happened and if there are any injuries.

The center and left lanes are closed at this time. The right lane remains open but traffic is very congested right now.

We will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.

