First Alert Traffic: Rolling lane closures at US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will begin construction on the Gulf Stream/US 41 roundabout.

The construction will begin starting Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Crews will install pavement markings near the roundabout.

Rolling short-term lane closures will be in place for approximately 2-3 hours. Motorists are advised to be alert for possible lane closures.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.