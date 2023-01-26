Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

First Alert Traffic: Rolling lane closures at US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout

US 41 and Gulfstream roundabout construction project in Sarasota.
US 41 and Gulfstream roundabout construction project in Sarasota.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will begin construction on the Gulf Stream/US 41 roundabout.

The construction will begin starting Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Crews will install pavement markings near the roundabout.

Rolling short-term lane closures will be in place for approximately 2-3 hours. Motorists are advised to be alert for possible lane closures.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Traffic: All northbound lanes blocked on I-75 at Exit 204
First Alert Traffic: All lanes re-opened on I-75 northbound near Clark Road
WWSB Generic Stock 6
FHP investigating fatal crash in Sarasota
One driver is dead and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Palmetto Tuesday...
Driver killed in head-on crash in Palmetto
Suncoast local David Ousley finds a massive six-inch shark tooth on a weekly dive in Venice.
City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival
Left- Big Olaf Right - Mary Billman
Settlement reached in lawsuit against Big Olaf Creamery

Latest News

Hannah Smith
Bradenton Police looking for missing runaway teen
Ex-Florida police officers accused of beating homeless man
It's that time of year!
Girl Scout Cookies are back in the Suncoast
Suncoast local David Ousley finds a massive six-inch shark tooth on a weekly dive in Venice.
City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival