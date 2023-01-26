First Alert Traffic: One lane re-opened on I-75 northbound near Clark Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating a crash at I-75 northbound at mile marker 204 near Clark Road in Sarasota.

The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. and there are injuries being reported.

Oner lane has re-opened, but the other lane remains closed.

This is a developing story and provide more details when more information is available.

