First Alert Traffic: One lane re-opened on I-75 northbound near Clark Road
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating a crash at I-75 northbound at mile marker 204 near Clark Road in Sarasota.
The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. and there are injuries being reported.
Oner lane has re-opened, but the other lane remains closed.
This is a developing story and provide more details when more information is available.
