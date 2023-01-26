First Alert Traffic: One lane re-opened on I-75 northbound near Clark Road

Advertise With Us
First Alert Traffic: All northbound lanes blocked on I-75 at Exit 204
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating a crash at I-75 northbound at mile marker 204 near Clark Road in Sarasota.

The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. and there are injuries being reported.

Oner lane has re-opened, but the other lane remains closed.

This is a developing story and provide more details when more information is available.

