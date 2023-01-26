First Alert Traffic: All lanes re-opened on I-75 northbound near Clark Road
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All northbound lanes have re-opened on I-75 at mile marker 204 near Clark Road.
Emergency personnel remain on scene investigating a crash that happened around 7:55 on Thursday morning.
Troopers say there are injuries, but we are not sure to what extent.
This is a developing story and provide more details when more information is available.
