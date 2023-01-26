First Alert Traffic: All lanes have re-opened on I-75 at Laurel East

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have re-opened on I-75 northbound at Laurel Road East in Venice.

Emergency personnel remains on scene due to a crash that happened at 9:55 a.m. on Thursday, and traffic is still very heavy in the area.

Troopers have confirmed that there were injuries, but we are not sure of how severe they are.

We will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.

