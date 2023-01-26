Expect several chilly nights for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As todays cold front sinks south and out of the area, winds have shifted to the north and cooler and drier air is moving in.

Gusty winds are in today’s forecast prompting a Rip Current Statement to be issued advising all Suncoast residents of the dangers of the wind driven waters. Although the skies are clearing and sunshine will be present each day in the forecast for the next two days, the cold winds will keep our highs held to the mid to upper 60′s.

The dry air will plunge our dew points, the measure of moisture in the air, into the low 40′s and possibly even the upper 30′s. Thats from a value in the upper 60′s just a day ago.

The combination of the dry air and north flow will also bring some chilly nights today and Friday. We can expect the overnight lows to drop into the 40′s area wide, with some “feels like” wind chills in the upper 30′s east of the interstate.

Our weather will warm as we go into the weekend. And the good news is that the air will remain relatively dry. So as the highs climb back up to the 70′s and 80′s over the weekend, the dry air will make it feel delightful to most. It will not be until next week that the air may start to feel a bit humid again.

