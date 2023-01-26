Crews investigating cause of early morning fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crew members at Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue in Bradenton say they are investigating the cause of a fire on Thursday morning in the Bayshore Gardens area of Bradenton.

The fire happened at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday in the 5400 block of 23rd Street Court West.

Eric Center, Deputy Chief at Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue, tells ABC7 that this was a duplex fire.

Center says that four people living in two different units have been displaced, but there were no deaths, no injuries and two cats were saved.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

