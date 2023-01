SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are searching for a missing teen who is believed to be a runaway.

Hannah Smith, 15, was last seen in the 700-block of 16th Street E. on Jan. 22. She is five-feet tall, 100 lbs., with brown/red hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

