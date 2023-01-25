Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Warm and windy Wednesday

Much cooler for Thursday
Jacket and sweater weather returns Thursday
Jacket and sweater weather returns Thursday(Cindy Desmond | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong storm system moving through the lower MS Valley will whip a cold front our way late Wednesday. We will see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with winds out of the south to southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The rain chance is only 20% for a few showers during the day.

Those rain chances go up to 70% after the sunset on Wednesday. We will see a weakening line of showers and an isolated thunderstorm move through Manatee around 8 p.m. or so and then move southeast through our area for the remainder of the night. We are not anticipating anything too strong as this front moves through. Rainfall amounts shouldn’t be all that much with some isolated areas getting a little over a 1/2 inch.

By Thursday morning all the rain will be gone and then the winds will turn to the north and usher in some much cooler air. Temperatures to start the day will be in the low 60s and only warm slightly to the mid 60s by noon. During the afternoon with the cold wind blowing expect temperatures to fall into the low 60s by 3 p.m.

Friday morning will be chilly with lows in the mid 40s for most everyone and with a winds out of the NNE at 10-15 mph it will feel a little colder to start the day. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. The normal high for this time of year is 72 degrees.

Temperatures warm quickly this weekend
Temperatures warm quickly this weekend(WWSB)

Saturday morning look for temperatures in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. We will warm quickly in the afternoon as the winds shift to the east. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday looks good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It will be a little cooler on the beach with highs there around 75 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Cold front to sweep through SW Florida late Wednesday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm Tuesday First Alert Weather 1/24/2023

Most Read

BPD
Bradenton Police investigating shooting, related car crash
Devonta Gilmore, a teacher at Polk County Schools, has been charged with assaulting a security...
Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault
Nancy Spurlock
Bradenton woman gets 15 years for fatal DUI crash
Darryl Williams
WATCH: Sarasota Police officer seriously injured after suspect bites hand
The NTSB noted several safety protocols that do not appear to have been followed in the Dec. 31...
Airport crew member ‘pulled into the engine’ of plane, report says

Latest News

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi...
Bicyclist hit and killed on Old Venice Road
Parents of students who attend Palma Sola Elementary School in Bradenton are signing a petition...
Parents concerned Palma Sola Elementary could soon shut down
Parents worried about future of Palma Sola Elementary
Parents worried about future of Palma Sola Elementary
WWSB Generic Stock 6
FHP releases update in fatal crash in Charlotte County