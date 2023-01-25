Warm and windy Wednesday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong storm system moving through the lower MS Valley will whip a cold front our way late Wednesday. We will see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with winds out of the south to southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The rain chance is only 20% for a few showers during the day.

Those rain chances go up to 70% after the sunset on Wednesday. We will see a weakening line of showers and an isolated thunderstorm move through Manatee around 8 p.m. or so and then move southeast through our area for the remainder of the night. We are not anticipating anything too strong as this front moves through. Rainfall amounts shouldn’t be all that much with some isolated areas getting a little over a 1/2 inch.

By Thursday morning all the rain will be gone and then the winds will turn to the north and usher in some much cooler air. Temperatures to start the day will be in the low 60s and only warm slightly to the mid 60s by noon. During the afternoon with the cold wind blowing expect temperatures to fall into the low 60s by 3 p.m.

Friday morning will be chilly with lows in the mid 40s for most everyone and with a winds out of the NNE at 10-15 mph it will feel a little colder to start the day. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. The normal high for this time of year is 72 degrees.

Temperatures warm quickly this weekend (WWSB)

Saturday morning look for temperatures in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. We will warm quickly in the afternoon as the winds shift to the east. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday looks good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It will be a little cooler on the beach with highs there around 75 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.