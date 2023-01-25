Sarasota homeowner has downed cable wires removed from backyard nearly four months after Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Downed lines from a utility pole had been causing headaches for a Sarasota homeowner. The wires had been hanging in the backyard of Michael Brusoe’s Bay Street home.

Brusoe says he was frustrated that these wires were in his yard since Hurricane Ian nearly four months ago. He says every company he reached out to was saying it’s not their responsibility.

On Tuesday, Brusoe and his wife getting some great news. Two crew members from Frontier stopping by his home. They had determined that it was their wires and they had it removed within minutes.

“Thanks to the city, thanks to WWSB for coming out and having the right phone number to call,” said Brusoe. “I tried for four months to get somebody out here and four minutes after they’re here, it’s gone now, it’s a good job and I appreciate it.”

The Public Works Department for the city of Sarasota were the ones who were able to help make this happen. They had contacted Frontier on Tuesday about the situation.

