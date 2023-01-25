Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sarasota homeowner has downed cable wires removed from backyard nearly four months after Hurricane Ian

Cable wires removed from backyard of Sarasota home months after storm.
Cable wires removed from backyard of Sarasota home months after storm.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Downed lines from a utility pole had been causing headaches for a Sarasota homeowner. The wires had been hanging in the backyard of Michael Brusoe’s Bay Street home.

Brusoe says he was frustrated that these wires were in his yard since Hurricane Ian nearly four months ago. He says every company he reached out to was saying it’s not their responsibility.

On Tuesday, Brusoe and his wife getting some great news. Two crew members from Frontier stopping by his home. They had determined that it was their wires and they had it removed within minutes.

“Thanks to the city, thanks to WWSB for coming out and having the right phone number to call,” said Brusoe. “I tried for four months to get somebody out here and four minutes after they’re here, it’s gone now, it’s a good job and I appreciate it.”

The Public Works Department for the city of Sarasota were the ones who were able to help make this happen. They had contacted Frontier on Tuesday about the situation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The NTSB noted several safety protocols that do not appear to have been followed in the Dec. 31...
Airport crew member ‘pulled into the engine’ of plane, report says
Devonta Gilmore, a teacher at Polk County Schools, has been charged with assaulting a security...
Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault
Eastern Manatee and Sarasota Counties bracing for Nicole
Girl seriously injured in Manatee crash
Four men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in Bradenton, police...
Four arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting
BPD
Bradenton Police investigating shooting, related car crash

Latest News

lines
Downed lines removed from backyard months after Ian
Jacket and sweater weather returns Thursday
Warm and windy Wednesday
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi...
Bicyclist hit and killed on Old Venice Road
Parents of students who attend Palma Sola Elementary School in Bradenton are signing a petition...
Parents concerned Palma Sola Elementary could soon shut down