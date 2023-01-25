Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Next cold front will move in tonight

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When you think cold front, you think cold air. But this front will arrive late enough in the day that we will first enjoy a warm up during daylight hours. In fact, as the winds tend to twist to the south in response to the approaching front, it will be warmer today than yesterday. Highs will be close to 80 degrees.

Clouds will be on the increase as the front closes in this afternoon. A few early showers are possible. The best chance for rain will be in the early evening tonight and into the overnight Thursday as the front moves past.

While the storm system that is dragging the cold front into the Suncoast has had a history of severe weather to the north of us, our storms will be tame in comparison. Perhaps we will see a few thunderstorms between 5 p.m. tonight and 1 a.m. tomorrow, but most of the precipitation will be as showers.

Once the front moves past the winds will become gusty out of the north and colder air will arrive. Expect highs tomorrow and Friday only in the mid-60s, with nighttime lows in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The NTSB noted several safety protocols that do not appear to have been followed in the Dec. 31...
Airport crew member ‘pulled into the engine’ of plane, report says
Devonta Gilmore, a teacher at Polk County Schools, has been charged with assaulting a security...
Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault
Eastern Manatee and Sarasota Counties bracing for Nicole
Girl seriously injured in Manatee crash
Four men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in Bradenton, police...
Four arrested in connection with Bradenton shooting
BPD
Bradenton Police investigating shooting, related car crash

Latest News

move over
Move Over Month - 4pm Interview
shoot
Four men charged in Bradenton shooting - 11pm Report
ABC7 News at 11pm - January 24, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - January 24, 2023