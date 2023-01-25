Next cold front will move in tonight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When you think cold front, you think cold air. But this front will arrive late enough in the day that we will first enjoy a warm up during daylight hours. In fact, as the winds tend to twist to the south in response to the approaching front, it will be warmer today than yesterday. Highs will be close to 80 degrees.

Clouds will be on the increase as the front closes in this afternoon. A few early showers are possible. The best chance for rain will be in the early evening tonight and into the overnight Thursday as the front moves past.

While the storm system that is dragging the cold front into the Suncoast has had a history of severe weather to the north of us, our storms will be tame in comparison. Perhaps we will see a few thunderstorms between 5 p.m. tonight and 1 a.m. tomorrow, but most of the precipitation will be as showers.

Once the front moves past the winds will become gusty out of the north and colder air will arrive. Expect highs tomorrow and Friday only in the mid-60s, with nighttime lows in the mid-40s.

