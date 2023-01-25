Advertise With Us
Motorcyclist dies in Port Charlotte crash

A 25-year-old Englewood man was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Port...
A 25-year-old Englewood man was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Port Charlotte Tuesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 25-year-old Englewood man was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Port Charlotte Tuesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say a Ford Mustang was heading west on McCall Road just before 10 p.m. A motorcyclist, also a 25-year-old man, from Port Charlotte, was approaching from the opposite direction.

Investigators say the motorcycle attempted to turn left onto Sea Mist Drive, where the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist was critically injured and later died at a hospital.

Troopers are still investigating the crash, including if the motorcycle’s headlight was on before the crash, a news release said.

