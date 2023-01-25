Advertise With Us
FHP investigating fatal crash in Sarasota

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person was killed following a crash Wednesday morning in Sarasota.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on 17th Street East near the intersection of Gun Club Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Cadillac was traveling east on 17th Street in the right turn lane. At the same time, a Freightliner was traveling east on 17th Street East in the right-turn-only lane, slowing down to negotiate a right turn onto Gun Club Road.

Troopers say the driver of the Cadillac Driver failed to stop and collided with the rear end of the Freightliner before spinning out and coming to a full stop. The driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead on-scene by Sarasota County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit will continue to investigate this crash.

