Driver killed in head-on crash in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - One driver is dead and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Palmetto Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say a sedan driven by a 61-year-old man was traveling west on Gillet Drive at about 11:15 p.m., approaching a right curve east of Gillet Road.

His sedan crossed the center line and hit an eastbound sedan driven by 53-year-old man, according to investigators.

The westbound driver died at the scene. The eastbound man has been hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

