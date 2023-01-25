Advertise With Us
Driver killed in head-on crash in Palmetto

One driver is dead and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Palmetto Tuesday...
One driver is dead and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Palmetto Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - One driver is dead and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Palmetto Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say a sedan driven by a 61-year-old man was traveling west on Gillet Drive at about 11:15 p.m., approaching a right curve east of Gillet Road.

His sedan crossed the center line and hit an eastbound sedan driven by 53-year-old man, according to investigators.

The westbound driver died at the scene. The eastbound man has been hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

