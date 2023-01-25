Advertise With Us
City of Venice announces plans for Sharks Tooth Festival

Suncoast local David Ousley finds a massive six-inch shark tooth on a weekly dive in Venice.
Suncoast local David Ousley finds a massive six-inch shark tooth on a weekly dive in Venice.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced the dates for the 2023 Sharks Tooth Festival.

Venice MainStreet announced this week that the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival is back and taking place in Historic Downtown at Centennial Park on April 22 and 23. Offerings will include music and vendors selling shark teeth and other fun items.

Admission is free. There is also free parking and a trolley! For more information, click here.

