Bradenton Police answer call involving an Emu

Bradenton Police got a surprise when they responded to assist at a fire... an EMU!
Bradenton Police got a surprise when they responded to assist at a fire... an EMU!(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police had an interesting encounter while responding to another call. Officers were dispatched to assist at a shed fire in downtown Bradenton and when they arrived, they found a wandering emu.

The shed fire was reported on 29th Avenue West Wednesday afternoon. It was not immediately clear if the emu belonged to the owners of the residence affected by the fire. The massive birds, native to Australia, aren’t normally seen roaming the streets of Bradenton.

The bird wasn’t a flight risk, as they are flightless, officers reported. However the emu was detained temporarily until its owner returned to claim him.

