Bicyclist hit and killed on Old Venice Road

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi...
The Clay County Sheriff's Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi northbound on Highway 71 that resulted in the truck and trailer becoming perpendicular to the roadway.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 88-year old bicyclist was struck and killed in a collision with a Buick sedan on Old Venice Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The Federal Highway Patrol report said the Osprey man was riding eastbound on US 41 and attempting to access Old Venice Road when he was hit and thrown off his bicycle.

The driver of the vehicle, a 95-year old man, came to a controlled stop within the collision area.

The crash is under investigation.

