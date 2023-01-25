Bicyclist hit and killed on Old Venice Road

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 88-year old bicyclist was struck and killed in a collision with a Buick sedan on Old Venice Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The Federal Highway Patrol report said the Osprey man was riding eastbound on US 41 and attempting to access Old Venice Road when he was hit and thrown off his bicycle.

The driver of the vehicle, a 95-year old man, came to a controlled stop within the collision area.

The crash is under investigation.

