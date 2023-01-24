Advertise With Us
Work now underway on new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Wellen Park Boulevard in North Port

Work begins on roundabout project in the Wellen Park section of North Port.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A project Wellen Park officials say will improve traffic flow and safety officially underway on Monday. A roundabout is being built at U.S. 41 and Wellen Park Boulevard. Sidewalks and landscaping are included as part of this project. One resident who lives nearby says despite the traffic headaches from a project like this, he believes it’s well worth it.

“I like them, I know how they are supposed to work,” said Thomas Fischer. “If most people learn them, they’ll be fine. “It moves the traffic along, it keeps moving the traffic.”

U.S. 41 is now down to one lane in both directions in the area during this project. Officials say construction will mainly take place Monday through Friday from 7am - 5pm. The area has experienced explosive growth and there is much more to come. Not everyone is completely sold on this roundabout.

“I’m still kind of up in the air about it, if they are built correctly and they are marked correctly, I think it could be a good thing,” said Linda Fischer, a Venice resident. “The one we use currently down at Jacaranda and Venice Avenue was very confusing at first.”

Wellen Park is funding this roundabout project. It is expected to be finished sometime in 2024.

