Stronger cold front later this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect a rollercoaster ride with temperatures this week along the Suncoast. We will see temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s for most everyone to start the day on Tuesday. It will be in the mid 50s closer to the coast. We will see partly cloudy skies in Tuesday with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s as the wind turn to the east later in the day. It will start off breezy with winds out of the NE at 15-20 mph. Those winds will turn to the east and lessen to 5-10 mph by the afternoon.

Wednesday will be much warmer as winds turn to the south at 15-20 mph under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will start the day in the low to mid 60s. We warm to the upper 70s to near 80 by mid afternoon.

Wednesday night the front moves in late and brings a line of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Right now we don’t see anything too strong as this line of storms moves in late Wednesday early Thursday morning. The rain chance is at 70%.

Thursday we wake up to windy and chilly conditions with temperatures only warming into the mid to upper 60s and with the wind blowing out of the NNW at 15-20 mph it will feel even cooler. The skies will be mostly sunny throughout much of the day.

Friday morning will cold with lows in the low to mid 40s and breezy conditions out of the NNE it will feel even colder. Skies will be mostly sunny but don’t expect the temperature to warm up too much. The high on Friday will be in the low to mid 60s.

Quick warm-up for the weekend (WWSB)

The weekend is looking rain free and will start to warm up after a chilly start on Saturday. The low on Saturday will be in the mid 40s once again which is well below the average of 52 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day on Saturday with a high around 72 degrees.

Sunday looks great with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and no chance for rain.

