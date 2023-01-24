Advertise With Us
Rep. Greg Steube provides an update after fall

FILE - Congressman Greg Steube was hospitalized Wednesday after an accident at his home.
FILE - Congressman Greg Steube was hospitalized Wednesday after an accident at his home.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Greg Steube provided an update to his Twitter after his release from the hospital.

Last week, Steube fell from a ladder at his Sarasota home while trimming a tree. Witnesses say he fell at least 20 feet to the ground.

“Grateful for everyone’s prayers and well-wishes as I recover from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck,” Steube wrote.

