Rep. Greg Steube provides an update after fall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Greg Steube provided an update to his Twitter after his release from the hospital.

Last week, Steube fell from a ladder at his Sarasota home while trimming a tree. Witnesses say he fell at least 20 feet to the ground.

“Grateful for everyone’s prayers and well-wishes as I recover from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck,” Steube wrote.

I am blessed to have a great support team in my wife Jennifer as well as numerous friends and family, including the Steube pups!



