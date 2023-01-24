Rep. Greg Steube provides an update after fall
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Greg Steube provided an update to his Twitter after his release from the hospital.
Last week, Steube fell from a ladder at his Sarasota home while trimming a tree. Witnesses say he fell at least 20 feet to the ground.
“Grateful for everyone’s prayers and well-wishes as I recover from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck,” Steube wrote.
I am blessed to have a great support team in my wife Jennifer as well as numerous friends and family, including the Steube pups!— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 24, 2023
Grateful for everyone’s prayers and well-wishes as I recover from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck. pic.twitter.com/zQBtsWZPo0
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.