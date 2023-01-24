Advertise With Us
Four arrested in Bradenton shooting

Four men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in Bradenton, police...
Four men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in Bradenton, police say.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Four men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in Bradenton, police say.

Police say more than 50 rounds were fired at a home in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West.

Investigators believe the suspects approached the home around 5 p.m. and encountered the victims. Three men at the home suffered gunshot wounds. Two victims remain hospitalized, one in critical condition.

As officers arrived at the scene, a vehicle was spotted leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Police gave chase; the car crashed near 13th Avenue and First Street. A group of people in the car jumped out and attempted to flee. One person was taken into custody at the crash scene. Officials managed to detain the other three passengers who attempted to run.

Arrested were:

  • Jerome Williams, 20, on charges of attempted murder while engaged in a felony offense, fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer.
  • Tyreak Allen, 20, on charges of attempted murder while engaged in a felony offense, obstruction.
  • Shamar Mobley, 20, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Mobley was also wanted on a narcotic-related warrant.
  • Kobe Brooks, 19, on a charge of obstruction.

Search warrants have resulted in the seizure of six weapons, at least two of which were reported stolen out of Manatee County.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. You also may email any information on this or other cases to BPDTips@BradentonPD.com. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

