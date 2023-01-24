Advertise With Us
FHP releases update in fatal crash in Charlotte County

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 on US 41. A pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling south on US 41 toward Zemel Road when the driver crossed lanes and entered the path of an SUV. The SUV then collided with the side of a sedan. Officers have confirmed that a semi truck has been added as a non-contact vehicle involved in the collision.

A passenger inside the sedan was pronounced dead on scene. FHP has also confirmed that the driver of the SUV’s unborn child was also killed in the crash. She is in critical condition at a local hospital.

If you have information, contact FHP.

